$15,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-274-2886
2011 Honda Pilot
EX-L 4WD-8 PASSENGER-ONLY 165,751KMS!!
Location
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
416-274-2886
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10098774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 165,751 KM
Vehicle Description
***** 8 PASSSENGER "EX-L" FULLY LOADED MODEL WITH EXTRAS (DASH CAM/BACK UP CAMERA/BLUETOOTH/PPF)
PRISTINE CONDITION-ALMOST LOOKS NEW!!!
NON SMOKER! YES,.....ONLY 165,751 KMS,......NOT A MISPRINT!
LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE (NOT FROM QUEBEC OR UNITED STATES)!
2011 HONDA PILOT EX-L MODEL - GPS/NAVIGATION WITH BACK UP CAMERA, 6 CYL, - AUTO. TRANS. FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS MOON ROOF, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING WITH CLIMATE CONTROL (FRONT & REAR), CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL - KEY LESS ENTRY, PAINT PROTECTION FILM (FRONT END & SIDE MIRRORS-NO STONE CHIPS!!!), DASH CAM, BLUETOOTH, TRAILER HITCH, 4 "ALMOST NEW" PIRELLI ALL-SEASON TIRES, AND MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!
THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE "ALL INCLUDED" IN THE SELLING PRICE:
***CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT (ONLY 1 SMALL CLAIM FOR $2,285.00)
***VEHICLE "DETAIL" (CLEAN UP) INCLUDING EXTERIOR WAX/POLISH, LEATHER SEATING CONDITIONER, WHEELS POLISHED & TIRE DRESSING, AND ENGINE DE-GREASED!
***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND 2 KEYS INCLUDED
ONLY HST, LICENCE FEE AND OMVICE FEE($10.00) ARE EXTRA.
NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!
RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.
855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17
TORONTO, ONTARIO
M3J 2X3
416-274-AUTO (2886)
WE ARE AN "OMVIC" CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.
SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!
WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
GPS/NAVIGATION
BACK UP CAMERA
PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
KEYLESS ENTRY
LEATHER INTERIOR WITH POWER HEATED SEATS
POWER GLASS MOON ROOF
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Power trunk
Remote keyless entry
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
Rear window wiper
Tinted glass
CD player
Premium audio
Bucket seats
Bluetooth
Heated-power seats
Leather seats
Power seatsTrailer hitch
Third row seating (8 PASSENGERS)
Airbag: driver
Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Backup camera
Fog lights
Traction control
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.