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<p>2.5L! GS! HATCHBACK! GS! AUTO! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!</p><p>CRUISE CONTROL!  ICE COLD A/C! SUPER LOW KM! GOOD BODY AND PAINT! NO RUST! GOOD</p><p>TIRES ALL AROUND! BRAKES GOOD TOO! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNING</p><p>LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF </p><p>SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW20102HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/</p>

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

148,500 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR HB SPORT AUTO GS

Watch This Vehicle
14116447

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR HB SPORT AUTO GS

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
148,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN JM1BL1L59B1379414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5L! GS! HATCHBACK! GS! AUTO! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL!  ICE COLD A/C! SUPER LOW KM! GOOD BODY AND PAINT! NO RUST! GOOD

TIRES ALL AROUND! BRAKES GOOD TOO! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNING

LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF 

SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW20102HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
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416-356-XXXX

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416-356-8118

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$6,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2011 Mazda MAZDA3