$6,500+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
4DR HB SPORT AUTO GS
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
4DR HB SPORT AUTO GS
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2.5L! GS! HATCHBACK! GS! AUTO! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!
CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! SUPER LOW KM! GOOD BODY AND PAINT! NO RUST! GOOD
TIRES ALL AROUND! BRAKES GOOD TOO! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNING
LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF
SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW20102HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
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