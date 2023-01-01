$14,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300/4MATIC/AWV/NAV/SUNROOF/LEATHER/CERTIFIED
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300/4MATIC/AWV/NAV/SUNROOF/LEATHER/CERTIFIED
Location
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
647-627-5600
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
124,993KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDDGF8BBXBA509574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,993 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR HB SPORT AUTO GS 198,569 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 XDRIVE/AWD/4CYLINDER/2LITRE/PANOROOF/CERTIFIED 174,594 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL/AUTOMATIC/4/2.4LITRE/HTDSEATS/BLUETOOTH 160,195 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Email Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
Call Dealer
647-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
647-627-5600
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class