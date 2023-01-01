Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>COMING SOON</p>

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

124,993 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300/4MATIC/AWV/NAV/SUNROOF/LEATHER/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300/4MATIC/AWV/NAV/SUNROOF/LEATHER/CERTIFIED

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

  1. 1701393054
  2. 1701392659
  3. 1701393054
  4. 1701392659
  5. 1701392659
  6. 1701392659
  7. 1701392659
  8. 1701392659
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
124,993KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF8BBXBA509574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,993 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR HB SPORT AUTO GS for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR HB SPORT AUTO GS 198,569 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW X3 XDRIVE/AWD/4CYLINDER/2LITRE/PANOROOF/CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 BMW X3 XDRIVE/AWD/4CYLINDER/2LITRE/PANOROOF/CERTIFIED 174,594 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL/AUTOMATIC/4/2.4LITRE/HTDSEATS/BLUETOOTH for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL/AUTOMATIC/4/2.4LITRE/HTDSEATS/BLUETOOTH 160,195 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

Call Dealer

647-627-XXXX

(click to show)

647-627-5600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class