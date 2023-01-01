$13,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE/4WD/NAV/CAM/SUNROOF/LEATHER/CERTIFIED/NOACCID
Location
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
647-627-5600
Certified + E-Tested
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,309 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 FORD ESCAPE SE 4CYLINDER 2.0LITRE ENGINE AUTOMATIC 4WD FULLY LOADED WITH NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH ALLOY SPORT WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER HEATED MIRRORS POWER ELECTRIC SEATS POWER TRUNK RELEASE CD AUX USB NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR FAX VARIFIED COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LICENSING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA
