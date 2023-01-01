Menu
<p>2014 FORD ESCAPE SE 4CYLINDER 2.0LITRE ENGINE AUTOMATIC 4WD FULLY LOADED WITH NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH ALLOY SPORT WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER HEATED MIRRORS POWER ELECTRIC SEATS POWER TRUNK RELEASE CD AUX USB NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR FAX VARIFIED COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LICENSING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA</p><p> </p>

133,309 KM

SE/4WD/NAV/CAM/SUNROOF/LEATHER/CERTIFIED/NOACCID

SE/4WD/NAV/CAM/SUNROOF/LEATHER/CERTIFIED/NOACCID

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

133,309KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G91EUD05089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,309 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

