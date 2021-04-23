Menu
2011 Scion xD

105,295 KM

Details Description Features

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

2011 Scion xD

2011 Scion xD

SIMILAR TO TOYOTA COROLLA 1.8 LITRE ENGINE

2011 Scion xD

SIMILAR TO TOYOTA COROLLA 1.8 LITRE ENGINE

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

105,295KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6982250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,295 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 SCION xD (MADE BY TOYOTA) - YES,....ONLY 105,295 KMS!!! FRONT WHEEL DRIVE - ECONOMICAL 1.8 LITRE ENGINE (SAME AS TOYOTA COROLLA'S ENGINE!!)- AUTO. TRANS. FULLY EQUIPPED -LOADED WITH OPTIONS INCLUDING, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, PREMIUM PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM, PS, PB,  AND MORE!! LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE!

THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:

-FREE CARFAX REPORT

-ORIGINAL OWNERS MANUALS, BOOKS & 2 KEYS/REMOTES

-YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$

-BEING SOLD AS-IS (NOT CERTIFIED)

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR TECHNICIAN TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE, THIS VEHICLE PRIOR TO PURCHASING!

AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

HST, LICENCE AND OMVIC ($10.00) FEE EXTRA.

NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!

PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY FOR THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE. RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17TORONTO, ONTARIOM3J 2X3 416-274-AUTO (2886) WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA. SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!! WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.    

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
ONLY 105,295 KMS!!

