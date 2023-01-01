Menu
2011 Toyota Sienna

240,349 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE-8 PASSENGER - ONLY $9,990.00!!!

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE-8 PASSENGER - ONLY $9,990.00!!!

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

240,349KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10633863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 240,349 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 TOYOTA SIENNA LE - 8 PASSENGER (3 ROW SEATING), V6 ENGINE (3.5 LITRE)*** FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS (ONE POWER DOOR NOT WORKING), CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, PS, PB, PM, PDL, AND MUCH MORE!

 THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:

FRONT AND REAR BRAKES, WATERPUMP AND BALL JOINT JUST REPLACED 2 WEEKS AGO (COST $2,191.73)!! 

***CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nb9eOn3JB0TN4EaqrIgNb4/Q+wIuhb5F

***ALL ORIGINAL TOYOTA MANUALS

***ORIGINAL KEYS (2) WITH REMOTES

HST, LICENCE & OMVIC ($10.00) FEE EXTRA. 

NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!

YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$ 

AT THIS PRICE (NOT "CERTIFIED") - SOLD "AS IS" / AS TRADED-IN, "This vehicle is being sold “AS IS,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

FEEL FREE TO BRING YOUR PERESONAL TECHNICIAN ALONG TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE, THIS VEHICLE PRIOR TO PURCHASING.

PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND IS ON-SITE.

RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.

855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17

TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3

416-274-AUTO (2886)

WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA (SINCE 2000).

 

V6 ENGINE  (3.5 LITRE)PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
KEYLESS ENTRYDUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS (NOT WORKING)
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Remote keyless entry
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
Rear window wiper
Tinted glass
CD player
Premium audio
Bucket seats
Heated-power seat
Power seatAirbag: driver
Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Traction control 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

