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Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon HIGHLINE for sale in Toronto, ON

2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

0 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle
14400304

2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

HIGHLINE

Location

Amin @ Salim's Auto Repair Inc

999 Eastern Ave, Toronto, ON M4L 1A8

416-463-5464

  1. 1783465948170
  2. 1783465948706
  3. 1783465949206
  4. 1783465949643
Contact Seller

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN 3VWML8AJ9BM615223

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Amin @ Salim's Auto Repair Inc

Amin @ Salim's Auto Repair Inc

999 Eastern Ave, Toronto, ON M4L 1A8
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-463-XXXX

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416-463-5464

Alternate Numbers
416-728-5464
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$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Amin @ Salim's Auto Repair Inc

416-463-5464

2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon