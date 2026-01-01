$7,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon
HIGHLINE
2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon
HIGHLINE
Location
Amin @ Salim's Auto Repair Inc
999 Eastern Ave, Toronto, ON M4L 1A8
416-463-5464
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
CALL
VIN 3VWML8AJ9BM615223
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Amin @ Salim's Auto Repair Inc
999 Eastern Ave, Toronto, ON M4L 1A8
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Call Dealer
416-463-XXXX(click to show)
416-463-5464
Alternate Numbers416-728-5464
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Amin @ Salim's Auto Repair Inc
416-463-5464
2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon