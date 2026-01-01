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<p>New arrival, local trade from Acura dealer in good condition with excellent service records. Equipped with a 2.4L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, AWD, power group including drivers seat, heated leather seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, navigation, reverse camera and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2012 Honda CR-V

255,000 KM

Details Description

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda CR-V

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14333498

2012 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
255,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from Acura dealer in good condition with excellent service records. Equipped with a 2.4L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, AWD, power group including drivers seat, heated leather seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, navigation, reverse camera and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
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$9,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2012 Honda CR-V