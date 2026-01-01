$9,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Honda CR-V
Touring
2012 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
255,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 255,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, local trade from Acura dealer in good condition with excellent service records. Equipped with a 2.4L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, AWD, power group including drivers seat, heated leather seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, navigation, reverse camera and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales
2012 Honda CR-V Touring 255,000 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited 219,000 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V EXL 255,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Email Lawrence Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2012 Honda CR-V