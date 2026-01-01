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<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JS3TD0D77C4100832, JLX-L, 2.4L ENGINE, 4WD, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, Climate Ctrl, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, CD/PM3/XM Satellite Radio, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., Keyless Entry, Fog Lights,  ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p> FINANCING: 9.99%</p><p> APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br> OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> Our Price Includes:</p><p> 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br> 2.Administration Fee.<br> 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br> 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br> 5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara

JLX-L | LEATHER | SUNROOF | ALOOY WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle
14177641

2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara

JLX-L | LEATHER | SUNROOF | ALOOY WHEELS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1780005074934
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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
147,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JS3TD0D77C4100832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JS3TD0D77C4100832, JLX-L, 2.4L ENGINE, 4WD, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, Climate Ctrl, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, CD/PM3/XM Satellite Radio, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., Keyless Entry, Fog Lights,  ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 FINANCING: 9.99%

 APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
 OAC (On Approved Credit)

 Our Price Includes:

 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
 2.Administration Fee.
 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
 5.OMVIC Fee.

 Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
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$10,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara