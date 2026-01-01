$10,900+ taxes & licensing
2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara
JLX-L | LEATHER | SUNROOF | ALOOY WHEELS
2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara
JLX-L | LEATHER | SUNROOF | ALOOY WHEELS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JS3TD0D77C4100832, JLX-L, 2.4L ENGINE, 4WD, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, Climate Ctrl, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, CD/PM3/XM Satellite Radio, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
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