{CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS o.a.c.!! ONLY 124,000KMS!! ** ACCIDENT FREE - 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED ** LOW KMS!!  **COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!!  

The Perfect Car for the City! WELL EQUIPPED **GLS** PACKAGE!! FINISHED IN SLEEK GREY ON GREY!! LOADED With TONS OF CONVENIENCE FEATURES!! 1.8L I-4CYL GAS SAVER!! ** AUTOMATIC!! POWER SUNROOF! BACKUP CAMERA! HEATED SEATS!! BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE!! CRUISE CONTROL! KEYLESS ENTRY! FOG LIGHTS! SPORT ALLOYS & So Much More!!  OIL/FILTER CHANGED! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!  GREAT FOR UBER & LYFT!!

CARFAX LINK BELOW:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=J6T0kR0oRuToTHPk/z1pkjsQjFpKTVBt

2013 Hyundai Elantra

124,000 KM

$9,488

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS-AUTO-SUNROOF-CAMERA-HEATED SEATS-124KMS-CERTIFIED

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS-AUTO-SUNROOF-CAMERA-HEATED SEATS-124KMS-CERTIFIED

Location

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

416-577-2961

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

124,000KM
Used
VIN 5NPDH4AE0DH220128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-54128
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

2013 Hyundai Elantra