2013 Lexus RX 350

<div><span style=font-size: 1em;>***1 LOCAL SENIOR DOCTOR OWNER!!!  NON-SMOKER! NO ACCIDENTS OR INSURANCE CLAIMS!!!</span></div><div> </div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>2013 LEXUS RX350***PREMIUM PACKAGE 2***ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE! FULLY LOADED!! LEATHERSEATS WITH MEMORY SEATING/POWER GLASS SUNROOF POWER TAILGATE/HEATED SEATS,.... AND MUCH MORE!! FULLY LOADED!!</span></div><p>HST, LICENCE, AND OMVIC FEE ($12.50) ARE EXTRA</p><p>2013 LEXUS RX350 PREMIUM PACKAGE 2 MODEL - BACK UP CAMERA, 6 CYL, (3.5 LITRE) - AUTO. TRANS., FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING WITH CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS MICHELIN ALL-WEATHER TIRES, PM, PS, PB, PDL - KEY LESS ENTRY AND MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!<br><br><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:</strong></em></span><br><br>***VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT-CLEAN*NO CLAIMS!!</p><p><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bY%2FdgJfU8vRVi2vUFx1RVd5xYQvV6Pg8>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bY%2FdgJfU8vRVi2vUFx1RVd5xYQvV6Pg8</a><br><br>***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!<br><br>YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$<br><br>AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”</p><p>WE WELCOME YOU TO BRING ALONG YOUR OWN PERSONAL MECHANIC AND HAVE THEM PERFORM A PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASING.</p><p><br>HST, MTO LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($10.00) EXTRA.<br><br>NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!<br><br>PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY.<br><br>RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.<br><br>855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17<br>TORONTO, ONTARIO<br>M3J 2X3<br><br>416-274-AUTO (2886)<br><br>WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.<br><br>SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!<br><br>WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.<br><br><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>VEHICLE OPTIONS:</strong></em></span><br><br></p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>2013 LEXUS RX350 - ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE*LEATHER*BACK-UP CAMERA</strong></em></span></p><p>POWER GLASS MOON ROOF WITH SUNSHADE<br>PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH CD PLAYER<br><span style=font-size: 1em;>Power door locks</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>Power mirrors-</span>Heated <br>Power steering<br>Power & Remote tailgate<br>Tilt & Telescopic wheel <br>Power windows<br>Rear window defroster<br>PWR. HEATED Bucket seats <br>Heated Power Seats<br>Leather seats<br>Memory seats with 2 Settings<br>Airbag: driver, passenger & side<br>Alarm<br>Anti-lock brakes<br>Backup CAMERA & parking sensors<br>Fog lights<br>XENON LIGHTS<br>Traction control<br>Driver Air Bag<br>Passenger Air Bag;<br>Security System<br>Side Air Bag<br>Rear Window Defrost<br>Air Conditioning<br>Cruise Control<br>Child Seat Anchors<br>Stability Control<br>DUAL Climate Control<br>STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS<br>Automatic Headlights<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Tire Pressure Monitor<br>Pass-Through Rear Seat<br>Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers<br>Remote Trunk Release<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Engine Immobilizer<br>Rear view Camera<br>Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode<br>Bluetooth Connection<br>Heated Front Seat(s)<br>Tinted Glass<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>Satellite Radio<br>Wood grain Interior Trim<br>Rear Parking Aid<br>Lumbar Support<br>Anti-Theft System<br>Push Button Start<br>Auto-Dimming Rear view Mirror</p>

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

2013 Lexus RX 350