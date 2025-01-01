$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Lexus RX 350
PREMIUM PACKAGE 2***1 LOCAL SENIOR DOCTOR OWNER!!
Location
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
416-274-2886
Sold As Is
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,470 KM
Vehicle Description
HST, LICENCE, AND OMVIC FEE ($12.50) ARE EXTRA
2013 LEXUS RX350 "PREMIUM PACKAGE 2" MODEL - BACK UP CAMERA, 6 CYL, (3.5 LITRE) - AUTO. TRANS., FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING WITH CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS MICHELIN ALL-WEATHER TIRES, PM, PS, PB, PDL - KEY LESS ENTRY AND MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!
THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE "ALL INCLUDED" IN THE SELLING PRICE:
***VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT-CLEAN*NO CLAIMS!!
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bY%2FdgJfU8vRVi2vUFx1RVd5xYQvV6Pg8
***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!
YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$
AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
WE WELCOME YOU TO BRING ALONG YOUR OWN PERSONAL MECHANIC AND HAVE THEM PERFORM A PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASING.
HST, "MTO" LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($10.00) EXTRA.
NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!
PLEASE CALL 416-274-"AUTO" (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY.
WE ARE AN "OMVIC" CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.
SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!
WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
2013 LEXUS RX350 - ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE*LEATHER*BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER GLASS MOON ROOF WITH SUNSHADE
PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH CD PLAYER
Power door locks
Power mirrors-Heated
Power steering
Power & Remote tailgate
Tilt & Telescopic wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
PWR. HEATED Bucket seats
Heated Power Seats
Leather seats
Memory seats with 2 Settings
Airbag: driver, passenger & side
Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Backup CAMERA & parking sensors
Fog lights
XENON LIGHTS
Traction control
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag;
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
DUAL Climate Control
STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Power Driver Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Rear view Camera
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection
Heated Front Seat(s)
Tinted Glass
Power Passenger Seat
Satellite Radio
Wood grain Interior Trim
Rear Parking Aid
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Auto-Dimming Rear view Mirror
