2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

169,000 KM

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
ML 350 BlueTEC, Navi, Pano, BackUpCam, DriveAsst, NoAccident,Harman/KardonSoundSystem

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12643
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TRADE-IN SPECIALS, IN PERFECT CONDITION, FULLY LOADED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NO ACCIDENT, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), PREMIUM AUDI(HARMAN/KARDON), ACTIVE BLIND-SPOT ASSIST, WOOD TRIM, PUSH START, POWER LIFT GATE, AMBIENT LIGHT, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, REAR HEATED SEATS, 5-PASSENGER, AM/FM STEREO, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, AIR BAG, AIR CONDITIONING, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS), AUTO ON/OFF HEADLAMPS, BLIND SPOT, BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, CARGO SPACE LIGHTS, CENTRE ARM REST, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DIGITAL CLOCK, DRIVE ASSIST, DRIVER FOOT REST, DRIVER SIDE AIRBAG, DUAL AIRBAG, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, FRONT MAP LIGHTS, FULL CARPET FLOOR, HEATED SEATS, HILL ASCENT CONTROL, INSIDE HOOD RELEASE, LEATHER INTERIOR , LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, MP3 CAPABILITY, MAP LIGHTS, MEMORY SEATS, PARKING SENSORS, PASSENGER AIRBAG, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT, POWER SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, REAR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS, REAR CUPHOLDER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, RUNNING BOARDS, SENSOR, STEERING WHEEL CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER AND MUCH MORE. This 2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 BlueTEC, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. ***100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $999, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2013MercedesBenzMClassML350BlueTEC #MercedesBenzMClassML350BlueTEC #2013MercedesBenzMClassML350BlueTEC #MClassML350BlueTEC #ML350BlueTEC #2013MLClassML350 #MercedesBenzMClassML350BlueTEC #2013MLClassML350BlueTEC #GTA #TorontoMercedesBenzMClassML350BlueTEC #GTAMercedesBenzMClassML350BlueTEC #TorontoMClassML350BlueTEC #GreaterTorontoArea #OntarioMercedesBenzMClassML350BlueTEC #Toronto #Ontario #2013ML350BlueTEC Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
air bag
Rear child safety locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Lane Departure Assist
Blind Spot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Wood Trim
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
REAR HEATED SEATS
5-Passenger

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Fully loaded
Parking Sensors
Centre Arm Rest
Hill Ascent Control
MP3 Capability
Steering Wheel Control
PUSH START
No accident
Driver Side Airbag
Drive Assist
Full Carpet floor
Sensor
AMBIENT LIGHT
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
Active Blind-Spot Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

1-877-378-8581

Alternate Numbers
416-736-8880
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class