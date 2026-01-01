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<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTLZE4FE6DJ034791, Manual Transmission, Power Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., BLUETOOTH, CD, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Air Conditioning, Fog Lights,  ABS, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p> FINANCING: 9.99%</p><p> APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br> OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> Our Price Includes:</p><p> 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br> 2.Administration Fee.<br> 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br> 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br> 5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2013 Scion xB

145,000 KM

Details Description

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Scion xB

Manual Transmission

Watch This Vehicle
14145754

2013 Scion xB

Manual Transmission

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTLZE4FE6DJ034791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTLZE4FE6DJ034791, Manual Transmission, Power Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., BLUETOOTH, CD, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Air Conditioning, Fog Lights,  ABS, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 FINANCING: 9.99%

 APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
 OAC (On Approved Credit)

 Our Price Includes:

 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
 2.Administration Fee.
 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
 5.OMVIC Fee.

 Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
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$11,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2013 Scion xB