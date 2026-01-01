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<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JM1BL1L75D1715385, ONE YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, i Touring w/SKYACTIV-G, ALLOYS, SPOILER, BLUEOTOOTH, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry,  Lthr. Steering with Phone/Audio.Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., CD, Six Speaker Audio System, Multi-Information Display, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p> FINANCING: 9.99%</p><p> APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br> OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> Our Price Includes:</p><p> 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br> 2.Administration Fee.<br> 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br> 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br> 5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

242,000 KM

Details Description

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring SKYACTIV-G|MANUAL|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14300909.818329247?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25476

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring SKYACTIV-G|MANUAL|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
242,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1L75D1715385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 242,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JM1BL1L75D1715385, ONE YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, i Touring w/SKYACTIV-G, ALLOYS, SPOILER, BLUEOTOOTH, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry,  Lthr. Steering with Phone/Audio.Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., CD, Six Speaker Audio System, Multi-Information Display, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 FINANCING: 9.99%

 APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
 OAC (On Approved Credit)

 Our Price Includes:

 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
 2.Administration Fee.
 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
 5.OMVIC Fee.

 Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
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647-260-0371

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$4,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2013 Mazda MAZDA3