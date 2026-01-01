$4,900+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
i Touring SKYACTIV-G|MANUAL|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
i Touring SKYACTIV-G|MANUAL|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 242,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JM1BL1L75D1715385, ONE YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, i Touring w/SKYACTIV-G, ALLOYS, SPOILER, BLUEOTOOTH, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Lthr. Steering with Phone/Audio.Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., CD, Six Speaker Audio System, Multi-Information Display, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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647-260-0371