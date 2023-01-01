Menu
2013 Smart fortwo

114,000 KM

Details

$9,900

$9,900












CITY FLAME|NAVI|BLUETOOTH|LEATHER|ALLOYS



CITY FLAME|NAVI|BLUETOOTH|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371



Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.





114,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976475
  • Stock #: 702009
  • VIN: WMEEJ3BA1DK702009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Two Tone Black/Yellow Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN#  WMEEJ3BA1DK702009, CITY FLAME (Only 2,400 mage worldwide),  NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BRABUS Wheels, SUNROOF, Surround Sound, Yellow on Tone Black/Yellow Leather, Paddle Shifters, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, BLUETOOTH Audio, CD Changer, Titanium Trim, Matte Brushed Aluminum Sport Pedals, BRABUS Velour Floor Mats, BRABUS Fuel Filler Door, Body BRABUS Skirt Package, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual & Side Airbags, Ontario Car, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.











