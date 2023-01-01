Menu
COMING SOON!!!5 AVAILABLE ALL YEARS , THIS ONE IS A 2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVANE SXT 7 PASSENGER AUTOMATIC STOW AND GO KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE ALLOY WHEELS CRUISE CONTROL COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE . ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LICENSING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** 

Phone Number : 647 627 56 00 

All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 

Trade-ins Welcome!!!

Open 7 Days A Week / Mon-Fri 10AM-8PM / Sat 10AM-6PM / Sun 12-5PM / excluding stat holidays

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

www.letsdothisautosales.ca

Address: 485 Rogers Rd. York, Ontario

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

156,404 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT/STOWGO/AUTO/7PASSENGER/BLUET/CERTIFIED

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT/STOWGO/AUTO/7PASSENGER/BLUET/CERTIFIED

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

156,404KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG5ER334195

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 156,404 KM

COMING SOON!!!5 AVAILABLE ALL YEARS , THIS ONE IS A 2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVANE SXT 7 PASSENGER AUTOMATIC STOW AND GO KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE ALLOY WHEELS CRUISE CONTROL COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE . ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LICENSING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Available

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Proximity Key

Knee Air Bag

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan