Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 10/09/2015 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2014 Honda Accord

99,710 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

99,710KM
Used
VIN 1HGCR2F88EA811639

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,710 KM

Vehicle Description

Fog Lights

Cruise Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Bluetooth

Dual Zone A/C

Driver's Memory Seat

Push Button Start

POWER MOONROOF

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning

Power Front Seats
Leather trimmed seating surfaces
USB Input
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
8" Multi-Information Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

