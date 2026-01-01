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<p>New arrival, local trade from Acura dealer, accident free and well equipped with power group, sunroof, alloy wheels, heated seats, rear view camera, passenger blindspot camera</p><p>push start and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2014 Honda Civic

233,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle
13986573

2014 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
233,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFG3B50EH000097

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 9416
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from Acura dealer, accident free and well equipped with power group, sunroof, alloy wheels, heated seats, rear view camera, passenger blindspot camera

push start and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
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$8,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2014 Honda Civic