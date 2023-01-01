$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Mazda MAZDA2
GX/AUTO/4CYLINDER/HEATEDSEATS/CERTIFIED
2014 Mazda MAZDA2
GX/AUTO/4CYLINDER/HEATEDSEATS/CERTIFIED
Location
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
647-627-5600
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
148,909KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1DE1KY3E0180853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,909 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR HB SPORT AUTO GS 198,569 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 XDRIVE/AWD/4CYLINDER/2LITRE/PANOROOF/CERTIFIED 174,594 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL/AUTOMATIC/4/2.4LITRE/HTDSEATS/BLUETOOTH 160,195 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Email Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
Call Dealer
647-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
647-627-5600
2014 Mazda MAZDA2