Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>COMING SOON</p>

2014 Mazda MAZDA2

148,909 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mazda MAZDA2

GX/AUTO/4CYLINDER/HEATEDSEATS/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA2

GX/AUTO/4CYLINDER/HEATEDSEATS/CERTIFIED

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

  1. 1701393685
  2. 1701393685
  3. 1701392459
  4. 1701392459
  5. 1701392459
  6. 1701392459
  7. 1701392459
  8. 1701392459
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
148,909KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DE1KY3E0180853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,909 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR HB SPORT AUTO GS for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR HB SPORT AUTO GS 198,569 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW X3 XDRIVE/AWD/4CYLINDER/2LITRE/PANOROOF/CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 BMW X3 XDRIVE/AWD/4CYLINDER/2LITRE/PANOROOF/CERTIFIED 174,594 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL/AUTOMATIC/4/2.4LITRE/HTDSEATS/BLUETOOTH for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL/AUTOMATIC/4/2.4LITRE/HTDSEATS/BLUETOOTH 160,195 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

Call Dealer

647-627-XXXX

(click to show)

647-627-5600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA2