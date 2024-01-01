Menu
<p>Just Arrived!!! Fully loaded LIMITED!!!, loading with options, navigation, back up camera, push start, power sunroof, heated leather seats, cruise control, blind spot, and so much more. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**</span></p><p><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span></p>

2014 Toyota RAV4

159,469 KM

$17,985

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr Limited

2014 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr Limited

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

$17,985

+ taxes & licensing

159,469KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3DFREV5EW128942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,469 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived!!! Fully loaded LIMITED!!!, loading with options, navigation, back up camera, push start, power sunroof, heated leather seats, cruise control, blind spot, and so much more. 

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr Limited for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr Limited 159,469 KM $17,985 + tax & lic
Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-XXXX

416-841-7058

$17,985

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2014 Toyota RAV4