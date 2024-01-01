2014 Toyota RAV4

Menu
2014 Toyota RAV 4 SUV

Comes fully certified and 2 years, 40000 km. Premium Special Warranty $ 3000 per claim, $ 150 deductible included in the price.

This vehicle is equipped with automatic Transmission, 4 Cylinders Engine, 4 Doors SUV,  A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors and much more! Vehicle runs and drives very good.

All of our Cars are Carfax Verified !

For more informations contact our office at 416-831-5583

All of our Cars are Car Proof Verified !

Also we take any trade in any condition and we will pay top $ for your vehicle

NO ADDITIONAL ADMINISTRATION OR HIDEN FEES

We are open seven days a week

Monday to Friday 10.00 am to 7.00 pm             

Saturday 10.00 am tp 6.00 pm                 

Sunday 10.00 am to 4.00 pm

Please call to make an a appointment and to check if the vehicle is available

START AUTO LTD.

434 Wilson Avenue Toronto, Ontario M3H 1T6 Located just west of Bathurst Street

132,000 KM

Start Auto Ltd.

434 Wilson Ave, Toronto, ON M3H 1T6

416-831-5583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
132,000KM
Used
Good Condition

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

