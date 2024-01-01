Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>JUST ARRIVED!!!, XLE FULLY LOADED!!, Panoramic sunroof, cruise control, touch screen display, heated leather seats, bluetooth audio/phone, fully certified and 160 point inspection included, $16895 + hst & lic. </p><p> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**</span></p><p><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span></p>

2014 Toyota Venza

176,385 KM

Details Description Features

$16,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota Venza

4dr Wgn AWD*XLE*PANO ROOF*CAMERA*

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Venza

4dr Wgn AWD*XLE*PANO ROOF*CAMERA*

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

  1. 1710261468
  2. 1710261472
  3. 1710261476
  4. 1710261480
  5. 1710261484
  6. 1710261488
  7. 1710261493
  8. 1710261496
  9. 1710261500
  10. 1710261503
  11. 1710261506
  12. 1710261510
  13. 1710261513
  14. 1710261520
  15. 1710261525
  16. 1710261531
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
176,385KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T3BA3BB8EU063307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,385 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED!!!, XLE FULLY LOADED!!, Panoramic sunroof, cruise control, touch screen display, heated leather seats, bluetooth audio/phone, fully certified and 160 point inspection included, $16895 + hst & lic. 

 

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Used 2016 Mitsubishi RVR AWD 4dr CVT SE for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Mitsubishi RVR AWD 4dr CVT SE 142,605 KM $14,895 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr Limited for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr Limited 159,469 KM $17,985 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Compass 4WD 4dr High Altitude for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Jeep Compass 4WD 4dr High Altitude 182,642 KM $10,888 + tax & lic

Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

Call Dealer

416-841-XXXX

(click to show)

416-841-7058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Venza