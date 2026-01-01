2014 Volvo XC90

Menu
Account
Sign In
3.2L I6 240HP, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Sunroof, Power and Memory Seats, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, NAV, AC, Bluetooth, Auto, Volvo quality, No rust, CarFax available, Cruise control, 7 color display, Dual-zone auto climate control, Intelligent Key system, Steering wheel audio controls, Power mirrors, windows and locks, Auto up/down feature for windows and much much more ..<br><br>Lots of SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.<br><br>Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada! <br>To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at: <br><a href=https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS>https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS</a> Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu<br><br>All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).<br><br>Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: <a href=http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/>http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/</a><br><br>We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: <a href=https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/>https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/</a><br><br>We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in! <br><br>A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.<br><br>A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles! <br><br>AJS Auto Sales, 416 . 500 . 5311, www.ajsautos.ca.<br><br>Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.<br><br>Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. <br><br>Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.<br><br>Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales. <br>

2014 Volvo XC90

175,825 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Volvo XC90

3.2L AWD SUV

Watch This Vehicle
14417901

2014 Volvo XC90

3.2L AWD SUV

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2

416.500.5311

  1. 14417901
  2. 14417901
  3. 14417901
  4. 14417901
  5. 14417901
  6. 14417901
  7. 14417901
  8. 14417901
  9. 14417901
  10. 14417901
  11. 14417901
  12. 14417901
  13. 14417901
  14. 14417901
  15. 14417901
  16. 14417901
  17. 14417901
  18. 14417901
  19. 14417901
  20. 14417901
  21. 14417901
  22. 14417901
  23. 14417901
  24. 14417901
  25. 14417901
  26. 14417901
  27. 14417901
  28. 14417901
  29. 14417901
  30. 14417901
  31. 14417901
  32. 14417901
  33. 14417901
  34. 14417901
  35. 14417901
  36. 14417901
  37. 14417901
  38. 14417901
  39. 14417901
Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
175,825KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4952CZ5E1688901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2416
  • Mileage 175,825 KM

Vehicle Description

3.2L I6 240HP, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Sunroof, Power and Memory Seats, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, NAV, AC, Bluetooth, Auto, Volvo quality, No rust, CarFax available, Cruise control, 7 color display, Dual-zone auto climate control, Intelligent Key system, Steering wheel audio controls, Power mirrors, windows and locks, Auto up/down feature for windows and much much more ..

Lots of SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).

Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/

We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416 . 500 . 5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.

Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.

Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim

Interior

rear window defogger
Aluminum Interior Accents
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests

Convenience

Rear Cupholders
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Exterior

LED Taillights
Silver roof rails

Seating

Built-in Child Seat

Suspension

Independent front suspension classification

Comfort

Dual front air conditioning zones

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Rear Seatbelt Pretensioners
3-point front seatbelts
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
IPOD/IPHONE AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
READY TRAILER HITCH
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
POWER GLASS MOONROOF / SUNROOF
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
3 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
3 REAR HEADRESTS
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
FRONT SKID PLATE(S)
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
ADJUSTABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
INDEPENDENTLY CONTROLLED REAR AIR CONDITIONING
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SIDE MIRRORS MEMORIZED SETTINGS
SILVER WINDOW TRIM
SINGLE THIRD ROW AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
REAR SOLAR-TINTED GLASS
CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
AUTO ON HEADLIGHTS
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
12V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
VOLVO ON-CALL SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
8 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
REAR ASSIST HANDLE
SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
PHONE STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
BODY-COLOR FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
8 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
REAR SKID PLATE(S)
Rear Crumple Zones
INDEPENDENTLY CONTROLLED THIRD ROW AIR CONDITIONIN
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LEATHER THIRD ROW SEAT UPHOLSTERY
HD RADIO RADIO
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
SPLIT LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
LAMP FAILURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
BODY-COLOR FRONT BUMPER COLOR
BODY-COLOR REAR BUMPER COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
DIVERSITY ANTENNA TYPE
GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
LOW OIL PRESSURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LOWER CONTROL ARMS FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
MULTI-LINK REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
BODY-COLOR DOOR HANDLE COLOR
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
SLIDING SUNSHADE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY RADIO
STEEL SPARE WHEEL TYPE
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
THIRD ROW CUPHOLDERS
THIRD ROW SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
FULL TIME 4WD TYPE
BLACK WITH CHROME ACCENTS GRILLE COLOR
40-20-40 SPLIT BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
REAR ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
PASSENGER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
THIRD ROW SEATBELT PRETENSIONERS
HYDRAULIC VARIABLE ASSIST POWER STEERING
BUCKET THIRD ROW SEAT TYPE
SILVER MIRROR COLOR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AJS Auto Sales

Used 2014 Volvo XC90 3.2L AWD SUV for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Volvo XC90 3.2L AWD SUV 175,825 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Buick Allure CXL for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Buick Allure CXL 114,984 KM $8,750 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Volvo C70 T5 Convertible for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Volvo C70 T5 Convertible 156,370 KM $9,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AJS Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416.500.XXXX

(click to show)

416.500.5311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing>

AJS Auto Sales

416.500.5311

2014 Volvo XC90