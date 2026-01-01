$14,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Volvo XC90
3.2L AWD SUV
2014 Volvo XC90
3.2L AWD SUV
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
175,825KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4952CZ5E1688901
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2416
- Mileage 175,825 KM
Vehicle Description
3.2L I6 240HP, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Sunroof, Power and Memory Seats, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, NAV, AC, Bluetooth, Auto, Volvo quality, No rust, CarFax available, Cruise control, 7 color display, Dual-zone auto climate control, Intelligent Key system, Steering wheel audio controls, Power mirrors, windows and locks, Auto up/down feature for windows and much much more ..
Lots of SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416 . 500 . 5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Lots of SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416 . 500 . 5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Interior
rear window defogger
Aluminum Interior Accents
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Convenience
Rear Cupholders
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Exterior
LED Taillights
Silver roof rails
Seating
Built-in Child Seat
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Rear Seatbelt Pretensioners
3-point front seatbelts
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
IPOD/IPHONE AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
READY TRAILER HITCH
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
POWER GLASS MOONROOF / SUNROOF
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
3 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
3 REAR HEADRESTS
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
FRONT SKID PLATE(S)
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
ADJUSTABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
INDEPENDENTLY CONTROLLED REAR AIR CONDITIONING
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SIDE MIRRORS MEMORIZED SETTINGS
SILVER WINDOW TRIM
SINGLE THIRD ROW AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
REAR SOLAR-TINTED GLASS
CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
AUTO ON HEADLIGHTS
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
12V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
VOLVO ON-CALL SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
8 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
REAR ASSIST HANDLE
SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
PHONE STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
BODY-COLOR FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
8 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
REAR SKID PLATE(S)
Rear Crumple Zones
INDEPENDENTLY CONTROLLED THIRD ROW AIR CONDITIONIN
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LEATHER THIRD ROW SEAT UPHOLSTERY
HD RADIO RADIO
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
SPLIT LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
LAMP FAILURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
BODY-COLOR FRONT BUMPER COLOR
BODY-COLOR REAR BUMPER COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
DIVERSITY ANTENNA TYPE
GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
LOW OIL PRESSURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LOWER CONTROL ARMS FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
MULTI-LINK REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
BODY-COLOR DOOR HANDLE COLOR
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
SLIDING SUNSHADE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY RADIO
STEEL SPARE WHEEL TYPE
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
THIRD ROW CUPHOLDERS
THIRD ROW SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
FULL TIME 4WD TYPE
BLACK WITH CHROME ACCENTS GRILLE COLOR
40-20-40 SPLIT BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
REAR ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
PASSENGER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
THIRD ROW SEATBELT PRETENSIONERS
HYDRAULIC VARIABLE ASSIST POWER STEERING
BUCKET THIRD ROW SEAT TYPE
SILVER MIRROR COLOR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AJS Auto Sales
2014 Volvo XC90 3.2L AWD SUV 175,825 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
2007 Buick Allure CXL 114,984 KM $8,750 + tax & lic
2007 Volvo C70 T5 Convertible 156,370 KM $9,200 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AJS Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416.500.XXXX(click to show)
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing>
AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2014 Volvo XC90