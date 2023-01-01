Menu
2015 Audi A3

71,000 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2015 Audi A3

2015 Audi A3

2.0T-TECHNIK-S LINE-QUATTRO-NAVI-CAMERA

2015 Audi A3

2.0T-TECHNIK-S LINE-QUATTRO-NAVI-CAMERA

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

71,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9976265
  VIN: WAUKFRFF0F1020658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 AUDI A3 2.0T TECHNIK QUATTRO - S-LINE SPORT PACKAE  - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - DRIVER ASSIST - AUDI SIDE ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO SYSTEM - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - SPORT LEATHER POWER SEATS - S-LINE DOOR SILLS AND BADGING - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - ONLY 71,000KM - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

