$17,900+ taxes & licensing
2015 Audi TT
S-LINE|QUATTROCOMPETITION|NAVI|LEATHER|19in ALLOYS
2015 Audi TT
S-LINE|QUATTROCOMPETITION|NAVI|LEATHER|19in ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navy Blue
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# TRUBFAFK4F1000906, S-LINE, COMPETITION, QAUTTRO, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, ACTIVE REAR SPOILER (SPEED ACTIVATED SPOILER), BOSE Premium Audio System, Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, ABS, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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647-260-0371