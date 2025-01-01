$14,786+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
CarStars
2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3
647-784-CARS
Certified
$14,786
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 786329
- Mileage 149,670 KM
Vehicle Description
Legendary Mazda Efficiency & Reliability! One Owner! No Accidents! All wheel drive! Smooth Efficient and Powerful 2.5 4 CYL Engine! Power Windows & Locks, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Power Seat, Blind Spot Warning, Fog Lights, Navigation, Push Button Start and much more! Low No haggle price! Certified! Financing Available! Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!
CarStars
