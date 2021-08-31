2015 BMW X6

$62,800 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 6 1 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7809342

7809342 Stock #: PC7544

PC7544 VIN: 5YMKW8C57F0R42883

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7544

Mileage 70,615 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Net Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Additional Features Rear 3 18 Carpet 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL SURROUND SOUND Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets Roll Stability Control one-touch open/close door unlock Active suspension door pockets Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Rear spoiler color: body-color Trailer hitch: ready Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Rear air conditioning zones: dual Subwoofer: 2 Armrests: rear center folding with storage Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Front suspension type: double ball joint Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Premium brand: harman/kardon Camera system: rearview Side mirrors: auto-dimming Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Axle ratio: 3.15 Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Total speakers: 14 Watts: 600 Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear headrests: fixed Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear struts Grille color: black with chrome accents Air suspension: rear Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Floor material: cargo area carpet Alternator: 210 amps Storage: accessory hook Front fog lights: LED Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Headliner trim: Alcantara variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Front brake diameter: 15.6 Rear brake diameter: 15.2 Steering ratio: 17.9 LAMP FAILURE ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off height reclining mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass audio security system voice operated 12V front speed sensitive safety reverse self-leveling rear center with cupholders 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks independently controlled in floor Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.