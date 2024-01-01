Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p>--- Fully certified</p><p>--- Hybrid,,,,,,,   Low Km,,,,,,, door,,,,,</p><p>__Automatic</p><p><br />----No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p>-- Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,</p><p>- Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p>-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. --- Please call @ 416 398 5959. -- FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p> </p><p>-- THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p>--- BEFORE PURCHASE!!! -- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p>-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p>-- OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! -- OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p> </p><p>-- Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p>-- Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p>-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p>-- HAGGLE FREE</p><p>-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2015 Ford Fusion

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Fusion

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Fusion

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1711385560
  2. 1711385570
  3. 1711385575
  4. 1711385579
  5. 1711385584
  6. 1711385588
  7. 1711385592
  8. 1711385596
  9. 1711385602
  10. 1711385607
  11. 1711385610
  12. 1711385615
  13. 1711385620
  14. 1711385626
  15. 1711385630
  16. 1711385635
  17. 1711385639
  18. 1711385643
  19. 1711385646
  20. 1711385649
  21. 1711385656
  22. 1711385664
  23. 1711385668
  24. 1711385671
  25. 1711385674
  26. 1711385677
  27. 1711385680
  28. 1711385683
  29. 1711385689
  30. 1711385692
  31. 1711385696
  32. 1711385699
  33. 1711385701
  34. 1711385706
  35. 1711385709
  36. 1711385712
  37. 1711385717
  38. 1711385725
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3fa6p0uu8fr107413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--- Fully certified

--- Hybrid,,,,,,,   Low Km,,,,,,, door,,,,,

__Automatic


----No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

-- Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,

- Welcome for test drive today !!!

-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. --- Please call @ 416 398 5959. -- FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

 

-- THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

--- BEFORE PURCHASE!!! -- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

-- OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! -- OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

-- We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

-- Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

-- HAGGLE FREE

-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 Passenger, Automatic, 3 Years Warranty available for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 Passenger, Automatic, 3 Years Warranty available 245,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic, Leather Sunroof, 3 Years Warranty availab for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic, Leather Sunroof, 3 Years Warranty availab 265,000 KM $9,700 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Leather Panama roof,, Auto,3 Years Warranty avail for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Leather Panama roof,, Auto,3 Years Warranty avail 167,000 KM $12,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Fusion