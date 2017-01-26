Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 01/26/2017 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 09/11/2020 with an estimated $1953.6 of damage. On which a $1691 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 10/09/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $2657 claim was made.

2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

89,304 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 Sports Tourer w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 Sports Tourer w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11067467
  2. 11067467
  3. 11067467
  4. 11067467
  5. 11067467
  6. 11067467
  7. 11067467
  8. 11067467
  9. 11067467
  10. 11067467
  11. 11067467
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
89,304KM
Used
VIN WDDMH4EB6FJ325983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,304 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 01/26/2017 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 09/11/2020 with an estimated $1953.6 of damage. On which a $1691 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 10/09/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $2657 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Memory Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Power Folding Mirrors
12V outlet
Dual panel sunroof
USB Inputs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 Sports Tourer w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 Sports Tourer w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C 89,304 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi RVR ES AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Mitsubishi RVR ES AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 51,420 KM $23,490 + tax & lic
Used 2014 MINI Cooper 3 Door Hardtop w/ Dual Zone A/C, Cruise Control, Ambient Lighting for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 MINI Cooper 3 Door Hardtop w/ Dual Zone A/C, Cruise Control, Ambient Lighting 39,750 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class