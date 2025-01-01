$16,888+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
4MATIC 4dr ML 350 BlueTEC
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
4MATIC 4dr ML 350 BlueTEC
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
DIESLE! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! PUSH START!
SMART KEY! ICE COLD A/C! BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFT GATE! BLIND SPOT WARNING!
4 NEW TIRES AND NEW BRAKES! 360 DEGREE BACKUP CAMERA! AND MUCH MORE!
LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY
WARNING LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED
DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-356-8118