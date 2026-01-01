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<p>SEL! AWD! V6! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH!</p><p>HEATED SEAT! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CAR</p><p>FAX! ACCIDENT FREE! VERY GOOD BODY, NO RUST! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOCAL </p><p>ONTARIO CAR! AS IS SALE! YOU SAFETY IT YOU SAVE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO </p><p>TWO OFF SITE PARKNG STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K M43</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2011 Ford Edge

182,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14145934

2011 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
182,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2FMDK4JC7BBB12187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SEL! AWD! V6! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH!

HEATED SEAT! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CAR

FAX! ACCIDENT FREE! VERY GOOD BODY, NO RUST! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOCAL 

ONTARIO CAR! AS IS SALE! YOU SAFETY IT YOU SAVE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO 

TWO OFF SITE PARKNG STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K M43

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
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$4,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2011 Ford Edge