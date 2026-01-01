$4,999+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
2011 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SEL! AWD! V6! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH!
HEATED SEAT! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CAR
FAX! ACCIDENT FREE! VERY GOOD BODY, NO RUST! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOCAL
ONTARIO CAR! AS IS SALE! YOU SAFETY IT YOU SAVE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO
TWO OFF SITE PARKNG STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K M43
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
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