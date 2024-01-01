Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWXU3C58FT892451, JCW TRIM, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, JCW Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls,  JCW Alloys, Black on Black Leather, Automatic Climate Control, Push Start Button, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Mirrors/Locks/Windows, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, USB/AUX/FM/AM/CD/MP3 Player, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Traction cntrl., Stability Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2015 MINI Cooper

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
JCW TRIM|S|MANUAL|PANOROOF|JCW WHEELS|LEATHER

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWXU3C58FT892451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWXU3C58FT892451, JCW TRIM, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, JCW Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls,  JCW Alloys, Black on Black Leather, Automatic Climate Control, Push Start Button, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Mirrors/Locks/Windows, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, USB/AUX/FM/AM/CD/MP3 Player, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Traction cntrl., Stability Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

