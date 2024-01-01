$18,900+ tax & licensing
2015 MINI Cooper
JCW TRIM|S|MANUAL|PANOROOF|JCW WHEELS|LEATHER
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWXU3C58FT892451, JCW TRIM, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, JCW Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls, JCW Alloys, Black on Black Leather, Automatic Climate Control, Push Start Button, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Mirrors/Locks/Windows, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, USB/AUX/FM/AM/CD/MP3 Player, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Traction cntrl., Stability Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
