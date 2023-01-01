Menu
2015 MINI Cooper Convertible

52,344 KM

Details Description Features

$15,786

+ tax & licensing
$15,786

+ taxes & licensing

CarStars

647-784-CARS

2015 MINI Cooper Convertible

2015 MINI Cooper Convertible

Low Mileage • Auto • Comfort Access

2015 MINI Cooper Convertible

Low Mileage • Auto • Comfort Access

Location

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,786

+ taxes & licensing

52,344KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9816670
  • Stock #: 786273
  • VIN: WMWZN3C55FT862006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 52,344 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in time for the spring! Low mileage! Automatic! Fully loaded! Climate Control! Keyless Push Button Start and Locking! Rear Parking Sensors! Bluetooth! Smooth opening Power Top! Low No haggle price! Certified! Financing Available! Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarStars

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-2277

