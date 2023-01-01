$15,786+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-784-CARS
2015 MINI Cooper Convertible
Low Mileage • Auto • Comfort Access
Location
CarStars
2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3
647-784-CARS
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,786
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9816670
- Stock #: 786273
- VIN: WMWZN3C55FT862006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 52,344 KM
Vehicle Description
Just in time for the spring! Low mileage! Automatic! Fully loaded! Climate Control! Keyless Push Button Start and Locking! Rear Parking Sensors! Bluetooth! Smooth opening Power Top! Low No haggle price! Certified! Financing Available! Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.