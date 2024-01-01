Menu
<p>New arrival, local trade from Subaru dealer in good condition, no rust, drives great and equipped with a 2.5L 4 cylinder engine with CVT transmission for great fuel economy, power group, heated seats, reverse camera, bluetooth, 2nd set of winter tires on steel wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2015 Subaru Forester

223,000 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Forester

CONVENIENCE

2015 Subaru Forester

CONVENIENCE

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

223,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JF2SJCBCXFH528283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from Subaru dealer in good condition, no rust, drives great and equipped with a 2.5L 4 cylinder engine with CVT transmission for great fuel economy, power group, heated seats, reverse camera, bluetooth, 2nd set of winter tires on steel wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

