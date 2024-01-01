$9,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Forester
CONVENIENCE
2015 Subaru Forester
CONVENIENCE
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 223,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, local trade from Subaru dealer in good condition, no rust, drives great and equipped with a 2.5L 4 cylinder engine with CVT transmission for great fuel economy, power group, heated seats, reverse camera, bluetooth, 2nd set of winter tires on steel wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales
Email Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-740-7878