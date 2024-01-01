Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p>--     Fully certified.</p><p>---    Touring package,,,,,,  AWD,,,,,,,4 door ,,,,,,Automatic,,,  </p><p> </p><p>--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p>--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,</p><p>-     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p>--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.</p><p> </p><p>---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.</p><p>--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p>--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p>---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!</p><p> </p><p>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p> </p><p>--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p>--     Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p> </p><p>--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2015 Subaru Outback

273,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Subaru Outback

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Outback

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1707325846
  2. 1707325851
  3. 1707325858
  4. 1707325867
  5. 1707325874
  6. 1707325880
  7. 1707325886
  8. 1707325893
  9. 1707325900
  10. 1707325906
  11. 1707325911
  12. 1707325916
  13. 1707325922
  14. 1707325929
  15. 1707325936
  16. 1707325942
  17. 1707325949
  18. 1707325955
  19. 1707325962
  20. 1707325968
  21. 1707325974
  22. 1707325979
  23. 1707325987
  24. 1707325993
  25. 1707326008
  26. 1707326015
  27. 1707326021
  28. 1707326027
  29. 1707326033
  30. 1707326479
  31. 1707326484
  32. 1707326488
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
273,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4s4bscdc7f3203771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 273,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified.

---    Touring package,,,,,,  AWD,,,,,,,4 door ,,,,,,Automatic,,,  

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

Used 2007 Honda Accord EX-L, Leather, rooof, 4 door, Auto, Warranty avai for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Honda Accord EX-L, Leather, rooof, 4 door, Auto, Warranty avai 232,000 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Toyota Avalon XLS, Low km, Leather sunroof, Warranty available for sale in Toronto, ON
2006 Toyota Avalon XLS, Low km, Leather sunroof, Warranty available 185,000 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Ford F-150 for sale in Toronto, ON
2006 Ford F-150 0 KM $6,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Outback