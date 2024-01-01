Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANR98 as of 03/13/2020.

2015 Toyota Corolla

150,578 KM

Details Description Features

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

150,578KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE4FC384588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 150,578 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Power Locks & Windows
USB & AUX Port
6.1” Touchscreen Display

