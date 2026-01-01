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<p>MANUAL TDI! VERY RARE! COMFORTLINE! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!</p><p>A/C! SUNROOF! ALLOY RIMS! BACKUP CAMERA! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE!</p><p>LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! SUPER</p><p>GAS SAVIING! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO </p><p>OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/</p>

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

181,500 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0 TDI Man Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle
14012214

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0 TDI Man Comfortline

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

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Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
181,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3VWWA7AJ7FM243962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,500 KM

Vehicle Description

MANUAL TDI! VERY RARE! COMFORTLINE! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

A/C! SUNROOF! ALLOY RIMS! BACKUP CAMERA! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! SUPER

"GAS" SAVIING! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO 

OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
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$9,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2015 Volkswagen Jetta