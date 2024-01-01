Menu
COMFORTLINE! 4 MOTION! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! PANORAMIC

SUNROOF! BLUETOOTH! A/C! AND ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH

CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

192,100 KM

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

192,100KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN WVGJV7AX0FW533154

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,100 KM

COMFORTLINE! 4 MOTION! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! PANORAMIC

SUNROOF! BLUETOOTH! A/C! AND ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH

CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Sunroof / Moonroof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan