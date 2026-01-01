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<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUL4AFR7GA024682, AWD, V6, TECHNIK, SUPERCHARGED, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, BANG & OLUFSEN Premium Audio, Parking Sensors, Panoramic Sunroof,  AM/FM/CD/Mp3 Player/Bluetooth, Leather Sport Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Three-Zone Automatic Climate Cntrl., Black on Black Leather, Aluminium Exterior Mirrors, Heated/Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Adaptive Cruise Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Bang & Olufsen Audio System, LED Head/Tail Lights, Fog Lights, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p> FINANCING: 7.99%</p><p> APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br> OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> Our Price Includes:</p><p> 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br> 2.Administration Fee.<br> 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br> 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br> 5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2016 Audi S5

157,000 KM

Details Description

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Audi S5

TECHNIK|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|19in ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14228174

2016 Audi S5

TECHNIK|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|19in ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
157,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUL4AFR7GA024682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUL4AFR7GA024682, AWD, V6, TECHNIK, SUPERCHARGED, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, BANG & OLUFSEN Premium Audio, Parking Sensors, Panoramic Sunroof,  AM/FM/CD/Mp3 Player/Bluetooth, Leather Sport Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Three-Zone Automatic Climate Cntrl., Black on Black Leather, Aluminium Exterior Mirrors, Heated/Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Adaptive Cruise Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Bang & Olufsen Audio System, LED Head/Tail Lights, Fog Lights, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 FINANCING: 7.99%

 APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
 OAC (On Approved Credit)

 Our Price Includes:

 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
 2.Administration Fee.
 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
 5.OMVIC Fee.

 Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
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$18,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2016 Audi S5