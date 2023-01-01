Menu
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

95,226 KM

$48,800

+ tax & licensing
$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Premium, 4WD, 7 PASS, NAV, HUD, BOSE, CAM, CARPLAY

2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Premium, 4WD, 7 PASS, NAV, HUD, BOSE, CAM, CARPLAY

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

95,226KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9483546
  Stock #: PC8955
  VIN: 1GYS4JKJ8GR447023

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8955
  • Mileage 95,226 KM

2016 CADILLAC ESCALADE ESV PREMIUM | 6.2L V8 | 420HP | 4WD | 7 PASSENGER | EXTENDED WHEELBASE | NAVIGATION | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | THIRD ROW SEATING | CARPLAY | LED LIGHTING | SURROUND VISION CAMERAS | SUNROOF | DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE | DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE | REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM | CLIMATE CONTROLLED SEATS (HEATED AND COOLED) | REMOTE START | PUSH START BUTTON | BLIND ZONE ALERT | LANE KEEP ASSIST | LANE CHANGE ALERT | REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT | REAR CAMERA MIRROR | AUTOMATIC PARK ASSIST | FULL LED HEADLIGHTS | FULL LED TAILLIGHTS | BLUETOOTH | BOSE CENTERPOINT SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BOSE ENHANCED NOISE CANCELATION | CADILLAC CUE | TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL







This 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV is powered by an excellent 6.2-litre V8 engine that generates 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It also offers top-notch features such as Magnetic Ride Control with driver-selectable modes, Cadillac user experience with an 8-inch-diagonal colour touchscreen, Apple Carplay and more.







The exterior is finished in Black Raven with a Jet Black Mulan leather inside as well as Jet Black accents, Wood, Aluminum and Piano Black trim throughout.







The Escalade ESV features an extended wheelbase which offers additional leg room, seating and larger doors to easily accommodate up to eight passengers.







The Premium trim features the Driver Awareness Package with Safety Alert Seat, Forward Collision Alert, Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, IntelliBeam automatic high-beam On/Off as well as Head-Up Display, Rear Camera Mirror, Second-row bucket seats with power-release fold-and-tumble, Sunroof, Theft-Deterrent Package and the Driver Assist Package with Adaptive Cruise Control, Front and Rear Auto Braking, and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Adjustable Pedals
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Tow/Haul Mode
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Axle ratio: 3.23
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Rear Privacy Glass
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Active grille shutters
Phone
dvd player
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
HEATED
Rear
Split
Wood
Third Row
MP3 Playback
2
wind deflector
GLASS BREAKAGE SENSOR
SURROUND SOUND
Dual
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
USB
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Lumbar
12
Active suspension
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Interior Motion Sensor
Front
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Third row headrests: adjustable
Third row seat folding: power
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Dash trim: leather
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
4WD selector: electronic
Rear seat: heated
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Headphone jacks: rear
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Suspension control: magnetic
Satellite communications: OnStar
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Adjustable pedals: power
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Rear audio: separate
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Total speakers: 15
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wheels: painted aluminum
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Navigation system: touch screen display
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Air suspension: rear
Door handle color: chrome
Locking differential: rear
Laminated glass: acoustic
Front brake width: 1.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Auxiliary engine cooler
Interior accents: chrome
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Rear brake width: 0.8
Headlights: LED
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Steering ratio: 17.3
Wheel spokes: 7
Capless fuel filler system
Driver seat: cooled
Passenger seat: cooled
Body side moldings: chrome
Cross traffic alert: rear
RAIN SENSING
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Remote control: audio
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Headphones: wireless
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: power
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.40
Video monitor
4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
Battery: heavy duty
Window defogger: rear
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 28 mm
Trailer wiring: 7-pin
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Power outlet(s): 115V rear
Rear seat power adjustments
Rear vents: third row
Front airbags: center
Alternator: 170 amps
Exhaust: hidden
Infotainment: CUE
Video monitor location: dual rear
Video system: Blu-Ray player
Third row seat upholstery: leather
Video monitor size: 9 in.
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
visual warning
height
reclining
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
with washer
12V rear
auto-locking
voice guided directions
independently controlled
12V cargo area
anti-tow sensor
vibrating driver seat
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
video
auxiliary audio/video input
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: chrome
Navigation data: real time traffic
Roof rack crossbars: chrome
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Wi-Fi: hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

