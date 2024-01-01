Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #UA3 as of 10/17/2018.

2016 Jeep Cherokee

137,231 KM

Details

$15,590

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee

North 4x2 w/ Uconnect, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North 4x2 w/ Uconnect, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,590

+ taxes & licensing

137,231KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJLCB6GW304550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Hill start assist
Electronic roll mitigation

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Mechanical

Trailer Sway Control

Additional Features

USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
UConnect
8.4" touch screen
9-speakers
LED Daytime Running Headlights

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$15,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Jeep Cherokee