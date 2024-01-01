$10,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Compass
4WD 4dr High Altitude
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,642 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived, Clean Carfax, Certified, 160 point inspection included, 4x4, Leather, touch screen Display. heated seats, cruise control, 2 keys, sunroof, rear folding seats and so much more. $10888 + hst & lic.
**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**
