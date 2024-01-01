Menu
Just Arrived, Clean Carfax, Certified, 160 point inspection included, 4x4, Leather, touch screen Display. heated seats, cruise control, 2 keys, sunroof, rear folding seats and so much more. $10888 + hst & lic. 

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

2016 Jeep Compass

182,642 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Compass

4WD 4dr High Altitude

2016 Jeep Compass

4WD 4dr High Altitude

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

182,642KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB1GD770950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,642 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived, Clean Carfax, Certified, 160 point inspection included, 4x4, Leather, touch screen Display. heated seats, cruise control, 2 keys, sunroof, rear folding seats and so much more. $10888 + hst & lic. 

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2016 Jeep Compass