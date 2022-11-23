Menu
2016 Land Rover Discovery

71,056 KM

Details Description Features

$29,590

+ tax & licensing
$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Land Rover Discovery

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE W/ Pano Roof, Rearview Cam, Adaptive Cruise

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE W/ Pano Roof, Rearview Cam, Adaptive Cruise

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

71,056KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9341497
  Stock #: 14569
  VIN: SALCR2BG3GH546031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 14569
  • Mileage 71,056 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Power Drivers Seat
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Push Button Start
Rearview Camera
Paddle Shifters
Parking Sensors
Leather trimmed upholstery
Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel
DRIVE MODES
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Power Passengers Seat
Valet Mode

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

