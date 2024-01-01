Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2016 Lexus IS 350

148,588 KM

Details Description Features

$28,890

+ tax & licensing
2016 Lexus IS 350

350 AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth

2016 Lexus IS 350

350 AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,890

+ taxes & licensing

148,588KM
Used
VIN JTHCE1D22G5010878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 148,588 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
Power Front Seats
USB Inputs
Drive Mode Select

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

2016 Lexus IS 350