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<p>2016 LINCOLN MKX RESERVE AWD - LOADED! DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE - 360 CAMERA - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM - DRIVER ALERT SYSTEM - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - MULTI-CONTOUR SEATING - MASSAGING SEATS - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - 21 WHEELS - REMOTE VEHICLE START - SMART KEY ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - ELECTRIC POWER LIFTGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS  - LINCOLN MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $16,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p>

2016 Lincoln MKX

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Lincoln MKX

RESERVE-AWD-360 CAMERA-PANO ROOF-DRIVER ASSIST

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14232746

2016 Lincoln MKX

RESERVE-AWD-360 CAMERA-PANO ROOF-DRIVER ASSIST

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
138,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2LMTJ8LP5GBL28380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 LINCOLN MKX RESERVE AWD - LOADED! DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE - 360 CAMERA - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM - DRIVER ALERT SYSTEM - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - MULTI-CONTOUR SEATING - MASSAGING SEATS - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - 21" WHEELS - REMOTE VEHICLE START - SMART KEY ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - ELECTRIC POWER LIFTGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS  - LINCOLN MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $16,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
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$15,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2016 Lincoln MKX