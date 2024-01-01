$28,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
GLC300|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
GLC300|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WDC0G4KB4GF044375, AWD, NAVIGATION, 360-Degree Surround-View CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, Auto Climate Cntrl., AM/FM/Bluetooth/CD Player, Heated Steering Wheel, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Locks/Folding Mirrors, 7-Inch Touchpad Display, Keyless Ignition, Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Front & Rear Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, Lumbar Support, Red on Tan Leather Interiors, ABS, Raised Agility Cntrl. Suspension, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Blind Spot Warning, 4-Wheel Disc, PARKTRONIC with active Parking Assist, Side/Curtain/Dual/Knee Airbags, Traction cntrl., Stability Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Best Buy Auto
Email Best Buy Auto
Best Buy Auto
Call Dealer
647-260-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371