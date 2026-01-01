$11,500+ taxes & licensing
2017 Audi Q5
quattro 4dr 3.0T Progressiv
2017 Audi Q5
quattro 4dr 3.0T Progressiv
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,100 KM
Vehicle Description
3.0T! SUPERCHARGED! QUATTRO! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA!
PUSH START! SMART KEY! POWER LIFTGATE! BLUETOOTH! POWER HEATED SEAT! AND SO MUCH MORE!
LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! AS IS
SALE! CERTIFIABLE APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
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