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2017 BMW 3 Series

73,126 KM

Details Features

$35,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive Sedan

Watch This Vehicle
14235107

2017 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive Sedan

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,890

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
73,126KM
VIN WBA8B7C37HA190314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,126 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist

Exterior

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

Folding Rear Seats

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
AUTO STOP/START
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$35,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 BMW 3 Series