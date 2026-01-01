$35,890+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 BMW 3 Series
340i xDrive Sedan
2017 BMW 3 Series
340i xDrive Sedan
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,890
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
73,126KM
VIN WBA8B7C37HA190314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 73,126 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Exterior
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
Folding Rear Seats
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
AUTO STOP/START
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Honda CR-V LX 61,600 KM $28,390 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Escape SE 80,500 KM $22,290 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Explorer ST 94,000 KM $40,090 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$35,890
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 BMW 3 Series