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<p><strong></strong><br></p><div class=p-0 m-0 row w-100 mt-2 mt-md-0 px-md-0 ><div class=p-0 m-0 col-lg-11 py-lg-4 ><div class=d-flex row justify-content-start align-items-start text-start p-0 m-0 ><div class=col-12 m-0 px-0 DetaileProductCustomrWeb-description-text><p><strong>{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }</strong></p><strong><br><p>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**</p><br><p>**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.</p><br><p>WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!</p><br><p>#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?</p><br><p>SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c</p></strong></div></div></div></div><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Only 122,000 KM!</span></strong><span> Looking for a fully loaded family vehicle that combines luxury, comfort, safety, and versatility? This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited is the top-of-the-line trim and is in excellent condition with only </span><strong><span>122,000 km</span></strong><span>. Powered by the reliable and fuel-efficient </span><strong><span>3.6L Pentastar V6 engine</span></strong><span> paired with a smooth </span><strong><span>9-speed automatic transmission</span></strong><span>, it delivers an exceptional driving experience. This van is loaded with premium features including </span><strong><span>Nappa leather seats</span></strong><span>, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, memory drivers seat, power sliding doors, hands-free power liftgate, remote start, push-button start, proximity keyless entry, panoramic dual-pane sunroof, Stow n Go seating, seating for up to 7 passengers, factory navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, premium Alpine sound system, tri-zone automatic climate control, rear backup camera, front and rear parking sensors, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Lane Keep Assist, rain-sensing wipers, automatic high beams, LED lighting, premium alloy wheels, power-folding mirrors, and the convenient built-in Stow n Vac vacuum. This Pacifica has been well maintained, is incredibly clean inside and out, and offers the perfect combination of luxury, practicality, and advanced safety for families or anyone needing extra space. With only </span><strong><span>122,000 km</span></strong><span>, this fully loaded Limited wont last longdont miss your chance to own one of the nicest minivans on the market!</span></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>CARFAX IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE FOR FREE. PLEASE VISIT</p><p>WWW.COLISEUMAUTO.CA</p><br><p>FINANCING, GAP INSURANCE COVERAGE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! </p><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON </p><p>301 WESTON ROAD </p><p>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 </p><br><p>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p><br><p><br></p>

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

122,333 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

LIMITED NAVIGATION-CAMERA-LEATHER-REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle
14444911.823413313?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=16611

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

LIMITED NAVIGATION-CAMERA-LEATHER-REMOTE START

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

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Contact Seller

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
122,333KM
VIN 2C4RC1GG4HR595489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W26-156
  • Mileage 122,333 KM

Vehicle Description


{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }


**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**


**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.


WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!


#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?


SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c



2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Only 122,000 KM! Looking for a fully loaded family vehicle that combines luxury, comfort, safety, and versatility? This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited is the top-of-the-line trim and is in excellent condition with only 122,000 km. Powered by the reliable and fuel-efficient 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine paired with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, it delivers an exceptional driving experience. This van is loaded with premium features including Nappa leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, memory driver's seat, power sliding doors, hands-free power liftgate, remote start, push-button start, proximity keyless entry, panoramic dual-pane sunroof, Stow 'n Go seating, seating for up to 7 passengers, factory navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, premium Alpine sound system, tri-zone automatic climate control, rear backup camera, front and rear parking sensors, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Lane Keep Assist, rain-sensing wipers, automatic high beams, LED lighting, premium alloy wheels, power-folding mirrors, and the convenient built-in Stow 'n Vac vacuum. This Pacifica has been well maintained, is incredibly clean inside and out, and offers the perfect combination of luxury, practicality, and advanced safety for families or anyone needing extra space. With only 122,000 km, this fully loaded Limited won't last longdon't miss your chance to own one of the nicest minivans on the market!



CARFAX IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE FOR FREE. PLEASE VISIT

WWW.COLISEUMAUTO.CA


FINANCING, GAP INSURANCE COVERAGE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!


COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON

301 WESTON ROAD

TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1


4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7



Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rack
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Proximity Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Heated and Ventilated Front Seats

Mechanical

Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.25 AXLE RATIO
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
71 L Fuel Tank
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
005 lbs)
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Interior Concealed Storage
Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Coloured Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage
724 kgs (6
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
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416-766-2277

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$18,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2017 Chrysler Pacifica