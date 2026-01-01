$18,888+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
LIMITED NAVIGATION-CAMERA-LEATHER-REMOTE START
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
LIMITED NAVIGATION-CAMERA-LEATHER-REMOTE START
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W26-156
- Mileage 122,333 KM
Vehicle Description
{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.
WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!
#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?
SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Only 122,000 KM! Looking for a fully loaded family vehicle that combines luxury, comfort, safety, and versatility? This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited is the top-of-the-line trim and is in excellent condition with only 122,000 km. Powered by the reliable and fuel-efficient 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine paired with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, it delivers an exceptional driving experience. This van is loaded with premium features including Nappa leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, memory driver's seat, power sliding doors, hands-free power liftgate, remote start, push-button start, proximity keyless entry, panoramic dual-pane sunroof, Stow 'n Go seating, seating for up to 7 passengers, factory navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, premium Alpine sound system, tri-zone automatic climate control, rear backup camera, front and rear parking sensors, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Lane Keep Assist, rain-sensing wipers, automatic high beams, LED lighting, premium alloy wheels, power-folding mirrors, and the convenient built-in Stow 'n Vac vacuum. This Pacifica has been well maintained, is incredibly clean inside and out, and offers the perfect combination of luxury, practicality, and advanced safety for families or anyone needing extra space. With only 122,000 km, this fully loaded Limited won't last longdon't miss your chance to own one of the nicest minivans on the market!
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE FOR FREE. PLEASE VISIT
WWW.COLISEUMAUTO.CA
FINANCING, GAP INSURANCE COVERAGE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-766-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-766-2277