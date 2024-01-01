Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Ford Edge

63,025 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Edge

Sport AWD w/ SYNC 3, Bluetooth, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

Sport AWD w/ SYNC 3, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10942892
  2. 10942892
  3. 10942892
  4. 10942892
  5. 10942892
  6. 10942892
  7. 10942892
  8. 10942892
  9. 10942892
  10. 10942892
  11. 10942892
  12. 10942892
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
63,025KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4AP1HBC50199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Reverse Sensing System
Universal Garage Door Opener
110V outlet
Power Points

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Remote Vehicle Start
Power Heated Mirrors

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitoring System

Seating

Heated & Cooled Front Seats

Additional Features

Park Assist
Auto Dimming Mirror
Intelligent Access
SYNC 3
Sony Branded Audio System
SOS Alert System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Acura RDX A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav 95,247 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav 63,868 KM $28,590 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C 55,844 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge